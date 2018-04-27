CANDLEMASS Premiers "House Of Doom" Lyric Video

Candlemass will release their House Of Doom EP on May 25th via Napalm Records. A lyric video for the title track can be found below.

The Swedish pioneers of timeless slowness, are back in top form, distilling the essence of epic doom metal. It only takes a few short bars of the title track "House Of Doom" to feel that familiar sensation again: yes, Leif Edling - aka the undisputed king of minor key songwriting - has returned. With him, he brings frenzied riffing, melancholy made sound and warm Hammond organ tapestries that form the pillars of every Candlemass classic.

Mats Levén on the EP: “We in Candlemass are proud to present 4 new songs to the world on the new EP House Of Doom! The title track is inspired by the House of Doom game from Hyperfrost. We're also very happy that our label Napalm Records are with us all the way - 2018 will be a big year for Candlemass!”

Candlemass is back in top form with this killer doom epic. The House Of Doom EP comes with three bonus tracks, is raw and in your face and today is available for pre-order now.

Tracklisting:

"House Of Doom"

"Flowers Of Deception"

"Fortuneteller"

"Dolls On A Wall"

"House Of Doom" lyric video:

And there is even more! In addition to the regular EP there will be 10” etched vinyl with an exclusive 9.5 minutes long version of the song "The House Of Doom". This 10” will be available to win from April 27th. The vinyl cannot be bought, it can only be obtained by playing the game House Of Doom.

To win the contest users need to sign up to a selected casino through the houseofdoom.com website. Winners of the contest will be selected at random. Supply is limited so this will be a very rare and collectible item. You can win other exclusive merchandise by playing the game, including signed t-shirts and more.

Lineup:

Leif Edling: Bass

Mats "Mappe" Björkman: Guitars

Jan Lindh: Drums

Lars "Lasse" Johansson: Guitars

Mats Levén: Vocals

(Photo - Linda Åkerberg)