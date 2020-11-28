CANDY / ELECTRIC ANGELS Drummer JOHN SCHUBERT Guests On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE - "Whose Hair Was Bigger?"

In the latest istallment of In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie, Candy / Electric Angels drummer John Schubert guests and they discuss whose hair was bigger back in the day. Check out the conversation below as well as the full interview.

Candy was a Los Angeles-based band featuring future Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke and singer-songwriter Kyle Vincent. The original line-up featured Vincent on lead vocals, bassist Jonathan Daniel, drummer John Schubert, and guitarist Geoff Siegel. In 1986, Vincent left the band to pursue a solo career, with Clarke taking over as lead vocalist and Roxie joining the lineup. After Clarke left, the remaining members joined up with new lead vocalist Shane (Thomas Riggins) and became the Electric Angels.

Candy released two albums: Whatever Happened To Fun (1985) and Teenage Neon Jungle (Rare & Unreleased) (2003). The Electric Angels catalogue features Electric Angels (1990), New York Times (1992 - unreleased), Lost In The Atlantic (2017) and Home Sweet Democide (2001 - unofficial).