CANE HILL Streaming New Song "It Follows"

New Orleans-based metal band, Cane Hill, are streaming the new song "It Follows", featured on the band's second full-length, Too Far Gone, out January 19th through Rise Records. Listen below.

Too Far Gone, which is the follow up to 2016's Smile, is available for pre-order here..

Tracklisting:

"Too Far Gone"

"Lord Of Flies"

"Singing In The Swamp"

"Erased"

"Why?"

"It Follows"

"Scumbag"

"Hateful"

"10 Cents"

"The End"

"It Follows":

"10 Cents":

"Too Far Gone" video:

"Lord Of Flies" video:

Cane Hill will return to the road this winter, embarking on a North American tour with Of Mice & Men, Blessthefall, and Fire From the Gods. Cane Hill will also appear at Rock On The Range in the spring.