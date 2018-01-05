CANE HILL Streaming New Song "It Follows"
January 5, 2018, 6 hours ago
New Orleans-based metal band, Cane Hill, are streaming the new song "It Follows", featured on the band's second full-length, Too Far Gone, out January 19th through Rise Records. Listen below.
Too Far Gone, which is the follow up to 2016's Smile, is available for pre-order here..
Tracklisting:
"Too Far Gone"
"Lord Of Flies"
"Singing In The Swamp"
"Erased"
"Why?"
"It Follows"
"Scumbag"
"Hateful"
"10 Cents"
"The End"
"It Follows":
"10 Cents":
"Too Far Gone" video:
"Lord Of Flies" video:
Cane Hill will return to the road this winter, embarking on a North American tour with Of Mice & Men, Blessthefall, and Fire From the Gods. Cane Hill will also appear at Rock On The Range in the spring.