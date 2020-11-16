CANEDY Featuring THE RODS Drummer CARL CANEDY Premier "In This Sign" Lyric Video

Canedy, the solo project of Rods drummer Carl Canedy, have released a lyric video for "In This Sign", a track from the new album, Warrior, available via Sleaszy Rider Records. Watch the clip below.

Canedy is comprised of Mike Santarsiero (lead vocals), Charlie Russello (guitars, synth), Tony Garuba (bass, vocals, cello), and Carl on drums. And as evidenced by the material on Warrior, it is a decidedly vintage metal sound with a modern approach that the quartet specialize in.

Order CD and vinyl copies of Warrior here

Tracklisting:

“Do It Now”

“Not Even Love”

“Lies”

“Hellride”

“Warrior“

“3rd Times A Charm”

“Out For Blood”

“In This Sign”

“The Prize”

“Attia”

“In This Sign” lyric video:

“Warrior“:

Canedy’s name is long-familiar with metalheads worldwide - as he was the drummer for the Rods (and a brief early drummer of Manowar). But it is as a producer that Canedy is most known - as he oversaw the recording of classic recordings by the likes of Anthrax (Fistful Of Metal, Armed and Dangerous and Spreading the Disease), Overkill (Feel the Fire), and Blue Cheer (The Beast Is Back) in the ‘80s.

And now, Canedy is putting both his production and artistic talents to good use on ‘Warrior.’ “I am really proud of this album and the fact that we can do these songs justice live. I'm looking forward to people hearing the album and catching a live performance. I'm thrilled to be part of a band that is as strong live as it is in the studio!” The album was mixed by Chris Collier who has previously mixed albums for Korn, Prong and Last in Line.