CANNABIS CORPSE Announce 2018 European tour
November 6, 2017, an hour ago
Cannabis Corpse have announced a 2018 headlining European tour. This run, the band's first European tour in over four years, covers eleven different countries and concludes at Lords of the Land Fest, where Cannabis Corpse will play alongside Bloodbath, Demolition Hammer, Vallenfyre, and more. A full list of confirmed tour dates can be found below.
Having recently completed a North American tour as main support to Nailbomb, Cannabis Corpse are touring in support of their new album, Left Hand Pass. The album sees the band, led by the imitable Phil "LandPhil" Hall (Municipal Waste) and his twin brother Josh "Hallhammer" Hall joined by Six Feet Under guitarist Ray Suhy and his prodigious six-string talents.
Under the influence of the genre legends who preceded them, the trio give rise to an unrelenting piece of crushing, weed-themed death replete with their signature, THC-fueled, horror fiction lyrics. As tracks including "The 420th Crusade", "Chronic Breed", and the title track illustrate, Left Hand Pass is another massive step-forward for the band and a monumental piece of U.S. death metal.
March
14 - Köln, Germany - MTC
15 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
16 - Bruxelles, Belgium - Magasin
17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
18 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell
19 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia
20 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka
21 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
22 - Zagreb, Croatia - Industrial Bar
23 - Pordenone, Italy - Live Rock Town
24 - Borgo Priolo, Italy - Dagda Club
25 - Calenzano, Italy - Cycle Club
26 - Zürich, Switzerland - Werk 21
28 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place
29 - Barcelona, Spain - Upload Club
April
3 - London, UK - Underworld
4 - Leeds, UK - Temple of Boom
5 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank
6 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
7 - Glasgow, UK - Lords of the Land Fest