CANNABIS CORPSE Announce 2018 European tour

Cannabis Corpse have announced a 2018 headlining European tour. This run, the band's first European tour in over four years, covers eleven different countries and concludes at Lords of the Land Fest, where Cannabis Corpse will play alongside Bloodbath, Demolition Hammer, Vallenfyre, and more. A full list of confirmed tour dates can be found below.



Having recently completed a North American tour as main support to Nailbomb, Cannabis Corpse are touring in support of their new album, Left Hand Pass. The album sees the band, led by the imitable Phil "LandPhil" Hall (Municipal Waste) and his twin brother Josh "Hallhammer" Hall joined by Six Feet Under guitarist Ray Suhy and his prodigious six-string talents.



Under the influence of the genre legends who preceded them, the trio give rise to an unrelenting piece of crushing, weed-themed death replete with their signature, THC-fueled, horror fiction lyrics. As tracks including "The 420th Crusade", "Chronic Breed", and the title track illustrate, Left Hand Pass is another massive step-forward for the band and a monumental piece of U.S. death metal.

March

14 - Köln, Germany - MTC

15 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

16 - Bruxelles, Belgium - Magasin

17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

18 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

19 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

20 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka

21 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

22 - Zagreb, Croatia - Industrial Bar

23 - Pordenone, Italy - Live Rock Town

24 - Borgo Priolo, Italy - Dagda Club

25 - Calenzano, Italy - Cycle Club

26 - Zürich, Switzerland - Werk 21

28 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place

29 - Barcelona, Spain - Upload Club

April

3 - London, UK - Underworld

4 - Leeds, UK - Temple of Boom

5 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank

6 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

7 - Glasgow, UK - Lords of the Land Fest