July 5, 2017, 42 minutes ago

CANNIBAL CORPSE Bassist ALEX WEBSTER - “We Weren’t Good Enough At Imitating The Bands We Liked And Wound Up Developing Our Own Sound”; 2013 Raw & Uncut Video Interview

Cannibal Corpse bassist Alex Webster was interviewed in Toronto in 2013 by Sam Dunn for the documentary Metal Evolution: Extreme Metal. He talked about his band's early controversies and censorship, and why extreme metal endures.

This extended interview excerpt is presented raw and uncut, with new director's commentary.

