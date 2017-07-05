CANNIBAL CORPSE Bassist ALEX WEBSTER - “We Weren’t Good Enough At Imitating The Bands We Liked And Wound Up Developing Our Own Sound”; 2013 Raw & Uncut Video Interview
Cannibal Corpse bassist Alex Webster was interviewed in Toronto in 2013 by Sam Dunn for the documentary Metal Evolution: Extreme Metal. He talked about his band's early controversies and censorship, and why extreme metal endures.
This extended interview excerpt is presented raw and uncut, with new director's commentary.