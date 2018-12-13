CANNIBAL CORPSE Drummer's Wife Launches Fundraising Campaign For Guitarist PAT O'BRIEN - "Pat Is A Standup Guy, True To His Friends, Family And His Band"

Deana Mazurkiewicz, the wife of Cannibal Corpse drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz, has launched a fundraising campaign for guitarist Pat O'Brien, who was arrested earlier this week and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with deadly weapon and burglary occupied dwelling with assault or battery.

Says Deana: "As most of you are aware on December 10, 2018, Pat O’Brien’s house burned down. He lost everything he owns.

"Pat is a standup guy, true to his friends, family and his band. Also Pat does not have insurance, and lost everything that he owns. These funds will help him get back on his feet with the regular much-needed necessities like clothing, a roof over his head, and other daily life necessities that are needed.

"Understanding that money is tight for everybody, especially around the holidays but every amount does help. If it’s $1, $5 dollars, $20 or more. Every penny from this campaign will go directly to Pat.

"If you’re a metal fan and you’ve had the honor of meeting Pat at a show, or elsewhere when he’s out and about then you know how friendly he is, and approachable. He would never start a campaign for himself, but I know he would be absolutely humbled by the support shown.

"I asked that people not jump to conclusions until the full details of what occurred come out, and that you show Pat nothing but love and support and let him know that you’re there for him. Although the last 48 hours have been shocking to most people, they’ve been devastating to him.

"Please feel free to share your pictures, your words and show your support. The changing of your profile pictures on Facebook has been very inspirational. The metal community is a tight one whether you know somebody personally or not ans your support is so much appreciated."

Find the fundraising campaign here.