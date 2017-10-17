CANNIBAL CORPSE Streaming Title Track Of Upcoming Red Before Black Album

On November 3rd, Cannibal Corpse will release their 14th full-length, Red Before Black, via Metal Blade Records. You can listen to the album’s title track below.

Head to this location, where the record can be pre-ordered in the following formats:

- digipak CD (US exclusive)

- limited edition 2CD digipak (EU exclusive)

- jewelcase CD (EU exclusive)

- opaque red vinyl (USA exclusive - limited to 700 copies)

- coke bottle clear vinyl (USA exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- white vinyl (FYE exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- transparent red / clear split vinyl (USA exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- translucent blue vinyl (Hells Headbangers exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- olive green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- blood red / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- blood red / white splattered vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- white / red splattered vinyl (Ebay exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- opaque wine red marbled vinyl (Napalm exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- box-set (limited to 1500 copies): limited edition 2CD digipak, 'Blood Covered' white / red marble vinyl, cassette, back patch, sweat band, guitar picks, and poster in a black cardboard box (~12.5" x 12.5" x 1.25")

* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available!

Many words come to mind when you hear the name Canniibal Corpse, but one truly defines the soon-to-be thirty-year death metal veterans: Unstoppable. Produced by Erik Rutan (Hate Eternal, Goatwhore), Red Before Black serves to not only reiterate this but to once more raise the stakes, making it very clear who sets the standard when it comes to always compelling music that is equally brutal and complex. Moreover, the band have pushed themselves again, ensuring that it stands out from their catalog.

"Throughout our career we've tried to improve the precision of both our musical execution and our album production, while still maintaining full-on aggression. Red Before Black continues in that direction, but might go even further on the aggressive side of things. It's definitely precise, but it has a rawness to it that goes beyond anything we've done recently," asserts bassist Alex Webster. "We really worked super hard crafting these songs, practicing them, and getting them where we wanted to be more so than on any of our previous albums," adds drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz. "And as Alex said, musically I think it's the most raw sound we've had - and at the same time I think it's our most focused, tightest and catchiest record."

Red Before Black tracklisting:

“Only One Will Die”

“Red Before Black”

“Code Of The Slashers”

“Shedding My Human Skin”

“Remaimed”

“Firestorm Vengeance”

“Heads Shoveled Off”

“Corpus Delicti”

“Scavenger Consuming Death”

“In The Midst Of Ruin”

“Destroyed Without A Trace”

“Hideous Ichor”

“Red Before Black”:

“Code Of The Slashers” video:

In support of Red Before Black, Cannibal Corpse will first head out on a US tour in November/December with Power Trip and Gatecreeper, before heading overseas in early 2018 for a European trek with The Black Dahlia Murder, No Return, and In Arkadia. See below for all dates.

Cannibal Corpse tour dates:

November (with Power Trip, Gatecreeper)

3 - Jacksonville, FL - Mavericks

4 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

5 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

6 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theater

8 - Dallas, TX - Trees

9 - Houston, TX - White Oak

10 - Austin, TX - Sound on Sound Festival

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

13 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

14 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

15 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

17 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

22 - Denver, CO - Summit

24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

25 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

26 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

28 - Boston, MA - Royale

29 - New York, NY - Stage 48

30 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

December (with Power Trip, Gatecreeper)

1 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry

2 - Wilmington, NC - The Throne Theater

3 - Greensboro, NC - Pete's

5 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

6 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

8 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

European dates with The Black Dahlia Murder, No Return (February 9th - 25th), In Arkadia (February 27th - March 18th)

February

9 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

11 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

13 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

15 - Kolding, Denmark - Godset

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

17 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall

18 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

20 - Kassel, Germany - 130bpm

21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Aropolis

22 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

24 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory

25 - Stuttgart, Germany - im Wizemann

27 - Geneva, Switzerland - L'Usine

28 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

March

1 - Grenoble, France - Belle Electric

2 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum

3 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

4 - Madrid, Spain - Penelope

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

7 - St. Etienne, France - Le Fil

8 - Caen, France - Cargo

9 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

10 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

11 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

13 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront

14 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

15 - Glasgow, UK - O2 ABC

16 - Bristol, UK - Bierkeller

17 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

18 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

19 - Dublin, Ireland - Tivoli*

20 - Limerick, Ireland - Dolan's Warehouse*

22 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2*

* - no The Black Dahlia Murder