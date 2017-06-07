CAPTAIN BEYOND - Rare Demos From '70s Space Rock Pioneers Released On New Compilation, Lost & Found 1972-1973

It's a music collector's dream come true - vintage demo tracks, never heard before, from space rock supergroup Captain Beyond are released on both CD and special limited edition red coloured vinyl. For those new to the band, Captain Beyond are one of the most under appreciated gems of '70s rock. A supergroup of sorts, featuring members of Deep Purple (Rod Evans), Iron Butterfly (Lee Dorman & Rhino Reinhardt), and The Johnny Winter Band (Bobby Caldwell), Captain Beyond released three studio albums that caused shockwaves in the music world, the effects of which still ripple to this day.

Legend has it that Duane Allman heard a demo tape of the unsigned Captain Beyond and was so blown away that he all but demanded the band join The Allman Brother's own label Capricorn Records. The rest, of course, is history but those original demos remained buried by time until just recently when they were uncovered by Captain drummer Bobby Caldwell. Now these are released as Lost & Found 1972-1973 via Purple Pyramid Records.

Not only will fans be able to hear the original versions of songs such as “I Can't Feel Nothing” and “Dancing Madly Backwards”, but there’s a special treat for diehard fans: “Uranus Expressway” is a song that has never appeared on any subsequent Captain Beyond release. Lost & Found is available on CD in a deluxe gatefold wallet with extensive liner notes by music historian Dave Thompson as well as a limited edition red colored vinyl pressing.

Tracklisting:

“Uranus Expressway” (previously unreleased)

“I Can't Feel Nothing, Pt. 1”

“As The Moon Speaks (To The Waves Of The Sea)”

“Astral Lady”

“As The Moon Speaks (Return)”

“I Can't Feel Nothing, Pt. 2”

“Icarus”

“Raging River Of Fear”

“Dancing Madly Backwards (On A Sea Of Air)”

“Myopic Void” (CD only)

Purchase via the following links:

