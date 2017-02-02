CAPTURED! BY ROBOTS Release Music Video For Title Track Of New Album Endless Circle Of Bullshit
February 2, 2017, 3 hours ago
"Unless you've been living in a hole somewhere, you can see that civilized society is bogged down in the worst bullshittery that has ever been. The frustration with lying politicians, with biased media, with dummies sharing fake news stories has reached a fever pitch. Makes one want to pull their hair out and start killing everyone, right? Hell yeah!”
Captured! By Robots wrote their fourth album, Endless Circle Of Bullshit, after not recording for more than 10 years, using this anger at the world as a catalyst to rejoin the music world after an awful break up of the band in 2015. The entire album is available for streaming below.
Today the robots drop the video for the title track, “Endless Circle Of Bullshit”. The bots say about the song, “The song wipes away the bullshit being spewed forth, the lies on the TV, the lies from our government, the lack of critical thinking from living in one's own quaint social media bubble.”
The robots JBOT made who had turned against him, GTRBOT666 and DRMBOT 0110, had achieved incredible advancements in their ability to kick some serious ass. Blast beats that are faster than your methy drummer, double kick faster than any human being.... guitar riffs straight from the depths, grinding bass that murders your wet inside parts. All sounds on the album are these actual pneumatic robots, not a single human hand touched a drumstick or a bass or guitar string.
This album also delves into the depths of frustration and sadness for other issues...."Debt To Be Paid", about JBOT's dying elderly adopted bunnies, "Dead City", the sorrow at seeing a city reduced to ash by the fires of unabashed greed, and "No Help Coming", the tale of woe at being left to die with no one coming to help.
“This promo is bullshit too. Everyone tries to make it sound like their stupid ass album is the best, and sooo important. Well fuck all of those assholes. And fuck me too for doing this. We're all part of the problem. BULLSHIT RULES THE DAY."
Album stream:
20 Years Of Suffering tour dates:
February
22 - Glendale, CA - Complex
23 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
24 - Phoenix, AZ - Yucca Tap
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister
27 - Austin,TX - Lost Well
28 - Dallas, TX - Doublewide
March
1 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Root
3 - Lafayette, LA - Steam Press
4 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia
5 - Hot Springs, AR - Low Key Arts
7 - Knoxville, TN - Pilot Light
8 - Johnson City, TN - Hideaway
9 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
10 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room
11 - Charlotte, NC - Milestone
12 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Garage
15 - Raleigh, NC - King's
16 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter
17 - Washington DC - The Pinch
18 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon
19 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
21 - Canton, OH - Buzz Bin
22 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
23 - Columbus, OH - Spacebar
24 - Lansing, MI - Mac's
25 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
28 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club
29 - Madison, WI - The Frequency
30 - Minneapolis, MN - Triple Rock
31 - Kansas City, MO - The Brick
April
1 - Denver, CO - 3 Kings
4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro
6 - Missoula, MT - Badlander
7 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse
8 - Portland, OR - Dante's
13 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst
14 - San Francisco, CA - Parkside
15 - Reno, NV - Jub Jub's
16 - Nevada City, CA - Cooper's Aleworks