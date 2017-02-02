CAPTURED! BY ROBOTS Release Music Video For Title Track Of New Album Endless Circle Of Bullshit

"Unless you've been living in a hole somewhere, you can see that civilized society is bogged down in the worst bullshittery that has ever been. The frustration with lying politicians, with biased media, with dummies sharing fake news stories has reached a fever pitch. Makes one want to pull their hair out and start killing everyone, right? Hell yeah!”

Captured! By Robots wrote their fourth album, Endless Circle Of Bullshit, after not recording for more than 10 years, using this anger at the world as a catalyst to rejoin the music world after an awful break up of the band in 2015. The entire album is available for streaming below.

Today the robots drop the video for the title track, “Endless Circle Of Bullshit”. The bots say about the song, “The song wipes away the bullshit being spewed forth, the lies on the TV, the lies from our government, the lack of critical thinking from living in one's own quaint social media bubble.”

The robots JBOT made who had turned against him, GTRBOT666 and DRMBOT 0110, had achieved incredible advancements in their ability to kick some serious ass. Blast beats that are faster than your methy drummer, double kick faster than any human being.... guitar riffs straight from the depths, grinding bass that murders your wet inside parts. All sounds on the album are these actual pneumatic robots, not a single human hand touched a drumstick or a bass or guitar string.

This album also delves into the depths of frustration and sadness for other issues...."Debt To Be Paid", about JBOT's dying elderly adopted bunnies, "Dead City", the sorrow at seeing a city reduced to ash by the fires of unabashed greed, and "No Help Coming", the tale of woe at being left to die with no one coming to help.

“This promo is bullshit too. Everyone tries to make it sound like their stupid ass album is the best, and sooo important. Well fuck all of those assholes. And fuck me too for doing this. We're all part of the problem. BULLSHIT RULES THE DAY."

Album stream:

Endless Circle of Bullshit by Captured! By Robots

20 Years Of Suffering tour dates:

February

22 - Glendale, CA - Complex

23 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Yucca Tap

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister

27 - Austin,TX - Lost Well

28 - Dallas, TX - Doublewide

March

1 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Root

3 - Lafayette, LA - Steam Press

4 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia

5 - Hot Springs, AR - Low Key Arts

7 - Knoxville, TN - Pilot Light

8 - Johnson City, TN - Hideaway

9 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

10 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

11 - Charlotte, NC - Milestone

12 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Garage

15 - Raleigh, NC - King's

16 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter

17 - Washington DC - The Pinch

18 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon

19 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

21 - Canton, OH - Buzz Bin

22 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

23 - Columbus, OH - Spacebar

24 - Lansing, MI - Mac's

25 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

28 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club

29 - Madison, WI - The Frequency

30 - Minneapolis, MN - Triple Rock

31 - Kansas City, MO - The Brick

April

1 - Denver, CO - 3 Kings

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro

6 - Missoula, MT - Badlander

7 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse

8 - Portland, OR - Dante's

13 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst

14 - San Francisco, CA - Parkside

15 - Reno, NV - Jub Jub's

16 - Nevada City, CA - Cooper's Aleworks