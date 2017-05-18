CARACH ANGREN Debut “Blood Queen” Music Video

Dutch black metallers, Carach Angren, will release their new concept album, Dance And Laugh Amongst The Rotten, on June 16th via Season Of Mist. A new music video for the album track “Blood Queen” is available for streaming below.

The album tracklisting and artwork (created by Costin Chioreanu) can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

“Opening”

“Charlie”

“Blood Queen”

“Charles Francis Coghlan”

“Song For The Dead”

“In De Naam Van De Duivel”

“Pitch Black Box”

“The Possession Process”

“Blood Queen” video:

“Charlie”:

“Song For The Dead”:

Pre-order the new album at this location.

(Photo - Negakinu Photography & Design)