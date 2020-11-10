CARACH ANGREN Shares Official Music Video For "Franckensteina Strataemontanus"

Symphonic metal masters of horror, Carach Angren, have unveiled the spooky new music video for the song "Franckensteina Strataemontanus", which is the title track of the band's 2020 release. You can now watch the "silent" horror film below.

Ardek & Seregor comment on the video: "We hereby proudly present you the visual horror that is 'Franckensteina Strataemontanus'! Over the last few months, we worked with director Zoran Bihac and producer Julia Patey and their extraordinary team on galvanism and alchemy.

"Now... wine will come from water and gold from stone / Concocting potions from flesh and bone / The perfume of death is our sweetest cologne...

"Our endless gratitude goes out to everyone who has worked extremely hard to make this video possible, and an extra shout-out to Bonny Zahara for coming back to life!"

Franckensteina Strataemontanus can be streamed, downloaded, and/or purchased here.

Tracklisting:

“Here In German Woodland”

“Scourged Ghoul Undead”

“Franckensteina Strataemontanus”

“The Necromancer”

“Sewn For Solitude”

“Operation Compass”

“Monster”

“Der Vampir von Nurnberg”

“Skull With A Forked Tongue”

“Like A Conscious Parasite I Roam”

“Frederick’s Experiments” (Bonus track)

“Monster” video: