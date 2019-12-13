CARCASS Debut New Single "Under The Scalpel Blade"; Audio

English death/grind legends, Carcass, are gearing up to headline the closing night of Decibel Magazine’s Metal & Beer Fest: Los Angeles on December 14. In preparation, the band has released a new single called “Under The Scalpel Blade” on streaming services today. The track is the band’s first new song in six years and was originally released as part of Decibel’s Flexi Series, accompanied with the magazine’s January issue. “Under The Scalpel Blade” was recorded during sessions for their upcoming 7th studio album that’s due out in 2020. Purchase the issue with flexi here.

"It’s always difficult trying to decide what new song to expose people to, especially given an absence of nearly seven years???? With that in mind here’s a slow throw away number we cobbled together, and NO the title was NOT plagiarized from the DISORDER album of the same title before you ask!" – Jeff Walker

Stream "Under The Scalpel Blade" here and/or below:

“Under The Scalpel Blade,” is a taste of what’s to come from the band’s long-awaited seventh full-length album. Updates to follow.

Carcass lineup:

Bill Steer - Guitars

Jeff Walker - Bass/Vocals

Daniel Wilding - Drums

Tom Draper - Guitars

(Photo - Gene Smirnov)