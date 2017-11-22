CARCASS, GAMA BOMB, NERVOSA And More Confirmed For Heavy Scotland 2018

Heavy Scotland will return with a bang in 2018 with a new date, extending the festival to three days from Friday, August 31st to Sunday, September 2nd, returning to Edinburgh's Corn Exchange.

Exclusively playing in Scotland in 2018 are: metal legends Carcass, thrash titans Gama Bomb, Brazilians Nervosa and local favourites Perpetula.

Purchase tickets here. Under-18 tickets are available now. Super Early Bird tickets available from just £66.60 and Student Weekend tickets at just £50.

The news follows a highly impressive first year from Heavy Scotland, placing Edinburgh on the international metal map. Headliners Behemoth and Arch Enemy topped a stellar bill, which also included the likes of Fleshgod Apocalypse, Destruction, Finntroll, Havok and more. Garnering local and international acclaim, Heavy Scotland is fast becoming Scotland's national heavy metal festival, and is the largest of its kind in the country's capital of Edinburgh. Borne from a love of all things loud and with a passion for the local scene, Heavy Scotland is an event deserving of the attention so far received. Stay tuned for more information as it comes.