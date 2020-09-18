CARCASS Streaming New Song "The Long And Winding Bier Road"

English metal legends, Carcass, return this fall with their first collection of new music in seven years, Despicable. The forthcoming EP features three brand new tracks, including “The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue”, as well as the previously revealed song “Under The Scalpel Blade”. Listen to the track "The Long And Winding Bier Road" below.

The EP is scheduled for release on October 30 via Nuclear Blast and will be available digitally, on CD and limited edition cassette and vinyl, which can be pre-ordered here.

The lords of death and grind’s new Despicable EP offers fans a taste of the brutality that awaits on the band’s heavily anticipated seventh studio album coming in 2021.

“Well the Covid situation has put the release of the new Carcass album on the back burner for the time being. Given that we said there’d be new music in August we thought it would be cool to have a stop gap release and let you hear some of the tracks that never quite made the cut. Don’t say we never give you anything. Enjoy." - Jeff Walker

Pre-order your copy of the Despicable EP in the format of your choice here. Pre-save the EP on Spotify and Deezer, Pre-add on Apple Music and listen here.

Tracklisting:

"The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue"

"The Long And Winding Bier Road"

"Under The Scalpel Blade"

"Slaughtered In Soho"

"The Long And Winding Bier Road":

"The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue":

Carcass lineup:

Bill Steer - guitars

Jeff Walker - bass / vocals

Daniel Wilding - drums

Tom Draper - guitars

(Photo - Hannah Verbeuren)