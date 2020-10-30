CARCASS Unveils "Slaughtered In Soho" Visualizer; Despicable EP Out Now

English metal legends, Carcass, have released their first collection of new music in seven years, Despicable, via Nuclear Blast. Along with the new EP, the band has debuted a new visualizer for "Slaughtered In Soho."

Commenting on the song, founding vocalist/bassist Jeff Walker states: "Here’s the final track from the offcuts of the new album recording session that we decided to make available as an EP in order to tide people over. David Castillo who recorded & mixed the album was surprised this never made the cut... we, the band, were NOT! Anyhow, grit your teeth and 'enjoy'!"

Order your copy of the Despicable EP in the format of your choice here.

Tracklisting:

"The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue"

"The Long And Winding Bier Road"

"Under The Scalpel Blade"

"Slaughtered In Soho"

"The Long And Winding Bier Road":

"The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue":

Carcass lineup:

Bill Steer - guitars

Jeff Walker - bass / vocals

Daniel Wilding - drums

Tom Draper - guitars

(Photo - Hannah Verbeuren)