CARMINE APPICE Reissues Prophetic Anthem “Code 19”; Originally Recorded In 1997

In what could be the most Nostradamus-like moment in rock ‘n’ roll history, drummer extraordinaire Carmine Appice has re-released a powerful solo track originally written and recorded in 1997 entitled “Code 19.” The song, which now appears on the recently expanded and reissued Guitar Zeus collection, tells the story of a society on the brink of a world-wide disaster as it falls under the dark spell of “code 19.”

“I can’t say why we called the song Code 19,” says Appice, who co-wrote the song with Kelly Keeling. “I asked Kelly why he started to sing the words Code 19 and he said it sang well and was like something people should fear,” With the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic, those who have heard it feel it is more relevant now than ever before. Adds Appice: “There was a lot of unrest in the world when I created the recording in 1997. The death of Princess Diana, the El Nino storms that created tropical cyclones around the world, the shootings of Tupac and Biggie, and the loss of Hong Kong’s independence, just to name a few. It seemed like the world was heading for a very dark time. 9/11 happened soon after. It was almost as if we were channeling Nostradamus when we wrote it.”

Michel de Nostredame (1503 –1566), Nostradamus, was a French astrologer, physician and reputed seer, who is best known for his book Les Prophéties, a collection of 942 poetic quatrains allegedly predicting future events.

Mixed by Pat Regan, “Code 19” features an all-star line-up, including Appice on drums and backing vocals; Kelly Keeling on vocals and guitar; Tony Franklin (ex-The Firm, Blue Murder and Whitesnake) on bass; and Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne; Black Label Society) on lead solo guitar. A new music video, created and edited by Robert Nielson will be released this week. It fuses images of the musicians within a backdrop of Covid-19 news footage and shots of current social unrest.

Carmine Appice’s Guitar Zeus collection features original songs recorded by Appice and a myriad of top guitar celebrities including: Brian May, Leslie West, Zakk Wylde, Ted Nugent, Yngwie Malmsteen, Bruce Kulick, Slash, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, and others. The album is available on Rocker Records wherever music is sold.