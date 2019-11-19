CARMINE APPICE's SLAMM!! Live At Modern Drummer 2008; Rare Video Unearthed

Hudson Music has unearthed a clip from the Modern Drummer Festival 2008, featuring Carmine Appice's Slamm!! Watch below.

The festival features performances and interviews by Todd Sucherman, Simon Phillips, Thomas Pridgen, Bill Stewart, Dafnis Prieto, Ndugu Chancler, Will Calhoun, Billy Ward and Derek Roddy. Included are inspiring conversations with each drummer as well as unprecedented drummer-to-drummer interviews, such as Simon Phillips with Gavin Harrison, Ndugu Chancler with Will Calhoun, and Todd Sucherman with Derek Roddy.

