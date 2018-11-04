CARNAL FORGE Releases "Parasites" Lyric Video

Swedish thrash metal veterans Carnal Forge have released a new lyric video for the song “Parasites”. This is the first song from the band's upcoming album, Gun To Mouth Salvation, that is set for release on January 25, 2019 via ViciSolum Productions. Gun To Mouth Salvation is Carnal Forge's first album since 2007's Testify For My Victims.

Founding member and rhythm guitarist Jari Kuusisto says: “I quit Carnal Forge after the last full-length album Testify For My Victims because I was just fed up with the music industry and everything about being in the band. It took some years but I felt I was kind of missing CF, so I talked to my brother Petri and I called up Lars in 2013 and said, 'Hey, let's fuckin' do it!' He had been waiting since the hibernation in 2010 so it was a go! Right on the spot. We made this mini CD to wake up the corpse and we did some shows but then we decided to not do any more shows until we had a new album and new fresh songs to play. It's a long boring story why it took so long time, but finally here we are now, ready to kick som serious ass again! And with us we also have Lawrence Dinamarca (Nightrage, Loch Vostok) and new vocalist Tommie Wahlberg.”

Cover artwork by Federico Boss at Abstract Chaos Design.

Tracklisting:

"Parasites"

"Reforged"

"Aftermath"

"Endless War"

"Bound In Flames"

"King Chaos"

"The Order"

"Hellride"

"State Of Pain"

"Sin Feast Paradise"

"The Stench"

Carnal Forge 2018 are:

Tommie Wahlberg - Vocals

Petri Kuusisto - Lead Guitar

Jari Kuusisto - Rhythm Guitar

Lars Lindén - Bass

Lawrence Dinamarca - Drums