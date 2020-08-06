CARNATION Launch Music Video For New Song "Iron Discipline"

Belgian death metal band, Carnation, have released a video for their new single, "Iron Discipline", taken from the bands upcoming full length, Where Death Lies, out September 18.

Frontman Simon Duson comments: " "With 'Iron Discipline,' we unleash our second creation from the upcoming 'Where Death Lies' full-length. 'Iron Discipline' is the opening track of the album, and it takes you straight into the action. It showcases some of the most groove-oriented parts on the record, culminating into a piece that is bursting with power and heaviness. Older fans of the band should definitely find what they are looking for on this track.'Where Death Lies' in its entirety contains quite some variance. It is the result of our effort to write a balanced record with elements that both defined and refined Carnation. We hope this second step towards the release has peaked your interest even more."

Where Death Lies is out on September 18 via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album in various formats here.

Where Death Lies was recorded from January to April 2020. The drums were recorded by Wojtek & Sławek Wieslawski at the Hertz Recording Studio in Białystok, Poland and the guitars, bass & vocals were recorded by Yarne Heylen at Project Zero Studio in Nijlen, Belgium.

The cover artwork for Where Death Lies, which is again created by the talented Juan Jose Castellano Rosado, can be found below along with the tracklisting.

Tracklisting:

"Iron Discipline"

"Sepulcher Of Alteration"

"Where Death Lies"

"Spirit Excision"

"Napalm Ascension"

"Serpent's Breath"

"Malformed Regrowth"

"Reincarnation"

"In Chasms Abysmal"

"Sepulcher Of Alteration" video:

"Sepulcher Of Alteration" live video:

Lineup:

Simon Duson - Vocals

Jonathan Verstrepen - Guitars

Bert Vervoort - Guitars

Yarne Heylen - Bass

Vincent Verstrepen - Drums