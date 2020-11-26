CARNATION Share “Malformed Regrowthn” Guitar Playthrough Video

Old school death metal revivalists Carnation have released a guitar play-through video for their new song, “Malformed Regrowth,” which is taken from their recently released full length, Where Death Lies.

Guitarists Bert Vervoort and Jonathan Verstrepen comment: "We are very excited to present you our guitar playthrough of 'Malformed Regrowth.' This song was taken from our brand new album called Where Death Lies (out now on Season of Mist) and is a straight-forward no-nonsense death metal track! The video was recorded by our very own bassist, Yarne Heylen, at the Project Zero studio, located in Bert’s backyard! We both use handcrafted Cathedral cabinets which give us a unique and warm sound. Bert uses a 'Mayones Regius Gothic 6' powered by an 'EVH 5150' amp and combined with a cheesy-named metal pedal called the ‘Boss Metal Zone.' Jonathan uses a 'Mayones Setius Gothic 6' powered by an 'Peavey 6505' amp. Driven by the most chainsaw sounding pedal, The 'Lone Wolf Audio Left Hand Wrath'. For the lead parts he uses the 'Electro Harmonix Canyon' delay. You will certainly notice the joy we (and our death metal loving studio cat) had while recording this video!"

Where Death Lies was recorded from January to April 2020. The drums were recorded by Wojtek & Sławek Wieslawski at the Hertz Recording Studio in Białystok, Poland and the guitars, bass & vocals were recorded by Yarne Heylen at Project Zero Studio in Nijlen, Belgium.

The cover artwork for Where Death Lies, which is again created by the talented Juan Jose Castellano Rosado, can be found below along with the tracklisting.

Lineup:

Simon Duson - Vocals

Jonathan Verstrepen - Guitars

Bert Vervoort - Guitars

Yarne Heylen - Bass

Vincent Verstrepen - Drums