CARNATION To Release Where Death Lies Album In September; "Sepulcher Of Alteration" Music Video Streaming

Belgian death metal band, Carnation, will be releasing their second full-length, Where Death Lies, on September 18 via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album in various formats here.

In conjunction with this announcement, the band has shared the first single, "Sepulcher Of Alteration", along with an accompanying music video that can be seen below.

Frontman Simon Duson comments: "Finally, the gateway to the 'Sepulcher Of Alteration' has been opened. With great exhilaration, we encourage you all to venture forth and witness our newest creation of aural devastation. Like most tracks on the Where Death Lies album; 'Sepulcher Of Alteration' deals with the pursuit of physical reincarnation, the challenges laid forth in obtaining set goal, and the impending punishment for desiring it...

"With 'Sepulcher Of Alteration', we offer a first glimpse at a few new elements that are featured on Where Death Lies. The Carnation sound has truly witnessed a natural evolution during the songwriting process of this album; and we can't wait to show you more.

"Dreaming of what's to come... Freedom to rise beyond."

Where Death Lies was recorded from January to April 2020. The drums were recorded by Wojtek & Sławek Wieslawski at the Hertz Recording Studio in Białystok, Poland and the guitars, bass & vocals were recorded by Yarne Heylen at Project Zero Studio in Nijlen, Belgium.

The cover artwork for Where Death Lies, which is again created by the talented Juan Jose Castellano Rosado, can be found below along with the tracklisting.

Tracklisting:

"Iron Discipline"

"Sepulcher Of Alteration"

"Where Death Lies"

"Spirit Excision"

"Napalm Ascension"

"Serpent's Breath"

"Malformed Regrowth"

"Reincarnation"

"In Chasms Abysmal"

"Sepulcher Of Alteration" video:

Lineup:

Simon Duson - Vocals

Jonathan Verstrepen - Guitars

Bert Vervoort - Guitars

Yarne Heylen - Bass

Vincent Verstrepen - Drums