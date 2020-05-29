CARNIFEEX Release Visualizer For New Single “Cursed (Isolation Mix)”

San Diego, California-based metal outfit Carnifex have released their new single "Cursed (Isolation Mix)" which was written during their downtime from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carnifex comments, “Despite the chaos in the world Carnifex have never been in a better place creatively. We are feeling more driven than ever to fly our flag high for all of those that have lived life on the outside and those struggling with unseen opposition. We are all cursed....”

Download/stream “Cursed (Isolation Mix)” here.