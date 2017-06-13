CARNIFEX Release Official Live Video For “Dark Heart Ceremony”

California death metal merchants, Carnifex, have released a live video for "Dark Heart Ceremony”, from last year's Slow Death ahead of Warped Tour. The band will spend the entire summer performing as part of the annual festival and this clip demonstrates the type of live fury with which the band takes the stage. It is certainly a taste of what's to come this summer. You've been warned.

"The stage is where everything about our music comes to life," said vocalist Scott Ian Lewis about the clip. "The love, the hate, the pain, everything is on display. This video captures those moments both on stage and in the crowd and so much more."

The footage in this live clip was shot by Enlighten, a creative studio, at The Glasshouse in Pomona, California.

The band’s live itinerary can be found at this location.