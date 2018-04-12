CARPATHIAN FOREST Streaming New Track "Likeim"

After more than a decade of silence, the brutal creators of darkness Carpathian Forest are stripping your petty existence down to nothingness. Your skin, your flesh and your bones will decompose once hit by their necrotic black metal axe.

The legendary band are premiering their new single “Likeim”, the title-track of the band’s forthcoming Likeim EP, to be released tomorrow, Friday, April 13th.

When asked about the essence of the track "Likeim", Nattefrost commented: "Existentialism, suicide. To jump in the waterfalls of Rjukan, Telemark.”

Listen to "Likeim" below. Pre-order the release here.

This iconic release features "Likeim", the first single off their upcoming album, and a cover of Turbonegro's epic track "All My Friends Are Dead". The Likeim EP is Carpathian Forest's first release since the legendary Fuck You All in 2006.

The band is now in studio working on their full-length, Likskue - Dødens Arkitekur. The band will play at Inferno Metal Festival 2018 in Oslo, headlining on Sunday, April 1st.