CASTROFATE - Preview Of New Song Featuring Guitarist GLEN DROVER And Drummer MIKE HELLER Available
October 19, 2017, an hour ago
New York's Castrofate, who just completed another tour with the legendary Master across the US have released some clips from their upcoming new song "Fuck Religion". The track features featuring Glen Drover on lead guitar and Mike Heller on drums. Check out the previews below.
The line-up on the song:
Danny Castro - brutal vocals
Glen Drover - lead guitar
Mike Cappelletti - bass
Mike Heller - drums
Following is a clip of Castrofate's new song "The Forbidden Fruit Of Christianity":