CASUALTIES OF COOL Vocalist CHÉ AIMEE DORVAL Releases New Solo Single

Canadian vocalist Chè Aimee Dorval, who calls herself "one half of the ambient horror country act Casualties of Cool with my pal Devin Townsend", has released a new solo single entitled "Buried". Check it out below along with an excerpt from an interview with Canadian Beats below.

Q: Care to introduce yourself to our readers?

Dorval: "Oh hey! I’m Ché Aimee Dorval and I’m a singer/songwriter from Vancouver who is also one half of the ambient horror country act Casualties of Cool with my pal Devin Townsend. I’m about to release my 3rd album, Between The Walls and The Window, on December 8th!"

Q: Tell us a bit about your music and writing style?

Dorval: "My writing style has changed a lot since my last EP ‘Volume 1’. I think now it mostly falls into a sort of melancholic alternative rock thing with bits of folk and soul sprinkled here and there. It’s heavier than anything else I’ve released which probably has a lot to do with the company I keep these days. I think also, as I grow older and become more aware of the world around me, I’m feeling the need to speak up more musically. To make myself heard because finally, I know what to say. Lately, I’ve been writing a lot about social issues that women are still facing today, things that I myself have come up against over the years but I’m trying hard to keep it strong, hopeful and honest."

Read the complete interview here.

A 2016 episode of Dunlop Sessions features Devin Townsend and Ché Aimee Dorval performing some choice tracks from their Casualties Of Cool project and talking about their inspirations to create, dealing with personal darkness and doing things differently despite label and management pressures.

The running order is as follows:

Interview #1

"Mountaintop"

"Bones"

Interview #2

"Forgive Me"