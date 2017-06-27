CATTLE DECAPITATION Announce The North American Extinction Tour Part II: Inhuman Beings With REVOCATION, FULL OF HELL, ARTIFICIAL BRAIN
June 27, 2017, an hour ago
This October/November, Cattle Decapitation will headline The North American Extinction Tour Part II: Inhuman Beings. Featuring Revocation, Full Of Hell, and Artificial Brain as support, these upcoming shows are not to be missed.
Tijuana, Mexico's mad doctors of gore, Thanatology, will be replacing Full Of Hell as support on the first three dates.
Tour dates:
October
10 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater * ^
11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick * ^
12 - Flagstaff, AZ - Green Room * ^
13 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
14 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge
15 - Jerome, ID - Diamondz Event Center
16 - Portland, OR - Bossanova
17 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
18 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite
21 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
22 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
23 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater
24 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
26 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
27 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
28 - Covington, KY - Madison Live
29 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge
31 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
November
1 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques
2 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon
3 - Boston, MA - Once Ballroom
4 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage
5 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
6 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom
8 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka's
9 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
10 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
11 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
13 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall
14 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
15 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
16 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St Collective
17 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
18 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls
19 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
20 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar
* - no Full Of Hell
^ - with Thanatology