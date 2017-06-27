CATTLE DECAPITATION Announce The North American Extinction Tour Part II: Inhuman Beings With REVOCATION, FULL OF HELL, ARTIFICIAL BRAIN

This October/November, Cattle Decapitation will headline The North American Extinction Tour Part II: Inhuman Beings. Featuring Revocation, Full Of Hell, and Artificial Brain as support, these upcoming shows are not to be missed.

Tijuana, Mexico's mad doctors of gore, Thanatology, will be replacing Full Of Hell as support on the first three dates.

Tour dates:

October

10 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater * ^

11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick * ^

12 - Flagstaff, AZ - Green Room * ^

13 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

14 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

15 - Jerome, ID - Diamondz Event Center

16 - Portland, OR - Bossanova

17 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

18 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

21 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

22 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

26 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

27 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

28 - Covington, KY - Madison Live

29 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

31 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

November

1 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

2 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

3 - Boston, MA - Once Ballroom

4 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage

5 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

6 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

8 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka's

9 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

10 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

11 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

13 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

14 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

15 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

16 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St Collective

17 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

18 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

19 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

20 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

* - no Full Of Hell

^ - with Thanatology