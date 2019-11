CATTLE DECAPITATION Presents "The Unerasable Past" Short Film By WES BENSCOTER

Cattle Decapitation presents: "The Unerasable Past", A Short Film by Wes Benscoter.

Shot during summer and fall 2019, this elaborate music video showcases the striking universe of Wes Benscoter's art in conjunction with the concepts brought into play by Cattle Decapitation in stunning 4K glory. The video is the culmination of a fruitful 18 year long relationship between the band and the world renown artist and is the first ever music video of his vastly expansive career, which includes having worked with such metal mainstays as Slayer, Kreator, Dio, Nile, Autopsy, Broken Hope, among many others. Having worked with him for so many years and being admirers of his 2009 award-winning short film, "Hold Your Fire", the band was honored to take this next step with him and seize this opportunity to give the world something special: an emotionally captivating short film by one of the top masters of timeless metal art.

Cattle Decapitation's vocalist and art director Travis Ryan had this to say about this first-of-its-kind event: "When Wes told me he would be down to do a music video for us, my jaw dropped. Having a music video that is completely married to the album artwork and color palette was something I had always wanted to do but never thought it could be a reality. As you can see from our lyrics, there's not a lot of hope floating around, so when he offered up his creative hands for a music video, we snapped to it, and along the way, it became a much more formidable force by taking the form of a short film. This worked perfectly, considering the last 12 minutes of the album not only make up two tracks that become one long emotional journey with enough monolithic peaks and valleys to rival the Andes of Argentina to the Rockies of Colorado, but the tracks themselves scream for such a treatment. The scope of the video matches the scope of the album 'Death Atlas', which is meant to be listened to from beginning to the end in its entirety as is the video. Wes Benscoter has proven that he is a master of art, incorporating various mediums into one disastrously beautiful extinction-level art film."

Wes Benscoter comments: "I've never had any real interest in doing a music video until we started planning the photos for the album layout and I thought man, this could be a great opportunity to make the kind of film I like. Grim, atmospheric, and topical. Created with a mix of old-school practical effects, some digital tricks and an insane amount of sand and fog. I used every trick in the book to try to do justice to Cattle's apocalyptic nightmare soundtrack."

Watch "The Unerasable Past" A Short Film by Wes Benscoter - featuring the Death Atlas album tracks "The Unerasable Past" and "Death Atlas", below:

On Black Friday 2019 (November 29), Cattle Decapitation will release their long-awaited ninth studio album, Death Atlas, via Metal Blade Records.

Death Atlas can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- jewelcase-CD

- ltd digi-CD w/ bonus track (EU exclusive)

- cassette

- deluxe box set (wooden box, digipak CD w/ bonus track, dead gold marbled vinyl, 7", embossed metal pin, backpatch, poster - limited to 750 copies)

- signed collector's bundle (CD, "Blood Moon" vinyl, cassette, wall map, wall clock, autographed lithograph - limited to 300 copies)

- "Solarcide" - amber marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 2000 copies)

- "Vomiting Lava" - clear w/ lemon, orange, red splatter vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- "Pestilence" - metallic gold w/ black splatter vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 1000 copies)

- "Blood Moon" - red w/ black smoke vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- "The Surface of the Sun" red/white/orange/yellow marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- "Choking Sulfur" orange/white/red/black vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- "Carbonized" clear / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- "Radiation Warning" yellow / black vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- "Insidiousness" black splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

* exclusive bundles with shirts and merch items, plus digital options are also available.

Cattle Decapitation have never shied away from confronting the awfulness wrought upon the natural world by the human race, and Death Atlas is their bleakest offering to date. The cover art says it all: a stooped, skeletal Grim Reaper carrying the burnt-out husk of our planet on his back.

"The core concept of this record is humanity's insignificance despite what we've convinced ourselves," explains vocalist Travis Ryan. "That's kind of why this album cover takes place in space, to remind you that 'the universe always finds a way to purge'. In the grand scheme of things, our species is merely a fleeting thought."

This imagery is backed up with a ferocious soundtrack, which includes elements of death metal, grindcore, black metal, sludge, doom, drone - with Ryan's vocals broader and more fully realized than ever before.

Produced once again by Dave Otero (flatlineaudio.com), Death Atlas also features a number of guests: Laure Le Prunenec (Igorrr, Ricinn), Riccardo Conforti (Void of Silence), Dis Pater (Midnight Odyssey), Jon Fishman (Phish) - plus, brass instrumentalists from Ottone Pesante. The end result of these experimentations and collaborations is one of the most devastating records of 2019, and it demands an emotional response.

As the band prepares to tour and hopefully reach places they have yet play, what Ryan wants listeners to take away from Death Atlas is clear: "I want people to be shocked into thinking more about their futures, their loved ones, the pain they're potentially subjecting their future generations to. Everyone just seems to live in the now with no care for tomorrow, and that's incorrect thinking, as far as today goes. Don't make tomorrow a cancelled check."

Death Atlas tracklisting:

"Anthropogenic: End Transmission"

"The Geocide"

"Be Still Our Bleeding Hearts"

"Vulturous"

"The Great Dying"

"One Day Closer To The End Of The World"

"Bring Back The Plague"

"Absolute Destitute"

"The Great Dying II"

"Finish Them"

"With All Disrespect"

"Time's Cruel Curtain"

"The Unerasable Past"

"Death Atlas"

"Bring Back The Plague":

"One Day Closer To The End Of The World":

Cattle Decapitation will headline The Geocidal Tendencies Tour in North America, featuring Atheist, Full Of Hell, Primitive Man, Author & Punisher, and Vitriol as support.

Additionally, Cattle Decapitation will headline the official Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest LA pre-party, which takes place on December 12 at The Regent in Los Angeles, CA. Atheist, Primitive Man, Author & Punisher, and Vitriol are once again joining the bill as support.

Travis Ryan comments: "It's that time again! We've put together quite a lineup for our first headlining tour for our new album Death Atlas! In the spirit of diversity and keeping things interesting, we'll be hitting the road this November with Atheist, our hometown buddy Author & Punisher, with Full of Hell and Primitive Man switching on some dates - plus, kicking off the festivities every night will be Portland's Vitriol! Our new album will be out, and we'll be ripping through tracks on it nightly and playing some others that we haven't done in a while. Don't miss this absolute monster of a tour!!!"

See below for all dates.

November

22 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room *

23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill *

24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

25 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish - House of Blues *

26 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey *

27 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room * +

29 - Atlanta, GA - Hell - Masquerade * +

30 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club *

December

1 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge *

2 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall *

3 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry - The Fillmore *

4 - Toronto, ON - Opera House *

5 - Chicago, IL - Metro *

6 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater %

7 - Denver, CO - The Oriental %

8 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater %

10 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater %

11 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red %

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent/ Decibel Pre-Party %

13 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club %

14 - Fresno, CA - Strummers %

15 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre %

17 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox %

18 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom %

19 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver %

20 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House %

22 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick %

* - Full of Hell

+ - No Author & Punisher

% - Primitive Man

Cattle Decapitation lineup:

Travis Ryan - vocals

Josh Elmore - guitars

Dave McGraw - drums

Belisario Dimuzio - guitars

Olivier Pinard - bass