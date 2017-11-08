CATTLE DECAPITATION Release Guitar Playthrough Video For “Circo Inhumanitas”

After recently releasing a bass playthrough for "Clandestine Ways (Krokodil Rot)", Cattle Decapitation is now launching a guitar playthrough for "Circo Inhumanitas", by the band's own Josh Elmore. Directed by Paul McGuire / Obscenery Films, the video can be seen below:

Cattle Decapitation is currently headlining The North American Extinction Tour Part II: Inhuman Beings, featuring Revocation, Full Of Hell, and Artificial Brain as support. Find the band’s live itinerary here.