CATTLE DECAPITATION - Vinyl Reissues Of Monolith Of Inhumanity, The Anthropocene Extinction Albums Due In August
July 16, 2020, 27 minutes ago
Due to overwhelming demand, Cattle Decapitation will release LP reissues of their classic albums, Monolith Of Inhumanity and The Anthropocene Extinction, via Metal Blade Records on August 21. Pre-order your copies here.
Available formats:
Monolith of Inhumanity LP reissue
- "An Exhibition of Insides" bone / oxblood melt vinyl (US exclusive - first pressing 700 copies)
- "Erythrocytic Disgorgence" beer w/ red splatter vinyl (US exclusive - first pressing 300 copies)
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- "Projectile Ovulation" clear w/ red and white splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- "Eye of the Monolith" red w/ black splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- "Precious Metal" gold / silver split vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
* exclusive bundles with shirts and merch items are also available!
The Anthropocene Extinction LP reissue
- "Message in a Bottle" coke bottle green w/ white inside vinyl (US exclusive - first pressing 700 copies)
- "Anthropocrepitus" clear w/ aqua blue and gold splatter vinyl (US exclusive - first pressing 300 copies)
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- "Circo Inhumanitas" yellow / red circus tent vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- "Trash Explosion" multi-color splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- "Anti-Arctic" white / blue melt vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
* exclusive bundles with shirts and merch items are also available! Including the "Octagoat" T-Shirt design (Metal Blade exclusive)