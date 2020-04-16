CAULDRON Release Covers Album Featuring DOKKEN, RAZOR, GOWAN, TYRANT, BRYAN ADAMS And BATHORY Classics; Name Your Price

Canadian bashers Cauldron have checked in with the following update:

"We decided to dust off some old tapes and hard drives to present you with Undercover Of Moonlight, a digital slab of various cover songs recorded over the years.

From different sessions spanning 2006 - 2015, some of these songs are mastered, some aren’t, most of ‘em are quick / rough mixes and / or live off the floor. Just a collection of stuff that piled up over the years, some of which was previously released. A lot of these songs were recorded during our last few minutes of studio time for the day, or at soundcheck or the rehearsal space. We’ve also included liner notes for each track in the info section.

We could spend time properly recording and mixing them and master them as a whole, but we’d probably never do that and you’d never hear ‘em, so here they are; Hope you enjoy! Take care, stay safe and if you want to want to support music please go out and buy the originals!"

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://cauldronmetal.bandcamp.com/album/undercover-of-moonlight" href="http://cauldronmetal.bandcamp.com/album/undercover-of-moonlight">Undercover of Moonlight by Cauldron</a>

The tracklist is as follows:

"Paris is Burning" (Dokken)

"Rising Power" (AC/DC)

"Take This Torch" (Razor)

"Die Hard" (Venom)

"Streetwalker" (Buster Brown)

"Free Country" (Witchfinder General)

"Moonlight Desires" (Gowan)

"Iron Beast" (Kratos)

"Sacrifice" (Bathory)

"Necropolis" (Manilla Road)

"Making Noise And Drinking Beer" (Tyrant)

"Lay It On The Line" (Triumph)

"Run To You" (Bryan Adams)

"Fortress Doomed" (Goat Horn)

"Jason Falling" (Jason)