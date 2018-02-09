CAVE BASTARD Featuring CATTLE DECAPITATION, BRIDGE JUMPER Alumni Issue Trailer For Debut Album

San Diego-based brutalizing metal quintet Cave Bastard - comprised of ex / current members of Cattle Decapitation, Gutrot, Ritual Torture, Bridge Jumper, Temblad, and others - has completed harnessing the grinding, blackened scourge of their debut LP, The Bleak Shall Devour The Earth, set for release through Accident Prone Records in late March.

The Bleak Shall Devour The Earth was captured in October 2016 at Audio Design Studios in San Diego, recorded and mixed by legendary engine-ear, Billy Anderson (Neurosis, Brutal Truth, Cattle Decapitation) with assistant engineer Jordan Andreen, mastered at Trakworx by Justin Weis, and completed with artwork by Varises Otak.

Cave Bastard will issue The Bleak Shall Devour The Earth on LP and digital formats on March 23rd via Accident Prone, who also released the band's split with Blk-Ops in August 2017. A brief trailer including a snippet of audio, the cover art, and more can be viewed below:

Three-and-a-half years in the making, the debut full-length dark vision of Cave Bastard is ready to be unleashed. The album combines the band's bleak imagery and outlook with devastatingly brutal riffs and earth-moving rhythms which set the tone for a voyage into the apocalypse. Featuring eight new songs bearing titles such as "Massacre Reaction", "Trapped In A World Of Formlessness", and "Purity Through Oblivion", Cave Bastard draws you in to their void of chaos. Cave Bastard is the manifestation of atrocities, inhumanities, and corruption, and The Bleak Shall Devour The Earth is the first chapter in their tale of torment.

Cave Bastard has just announced the addition of their new drummer Marlon Matthew (Temblad) who replaces longtime drummer Steve Reed, joining vocalist Steve Pearce, bassist Troy Oftedal (ex-Cattle Decapitation, Piglife), and guitarists Nick Padron and Chase Ferguson (both formerly of Bridge Jumper). The revamped lineup's first show will take place on February 15th supporting Mammoth Grinder at a hometown show. Additional tour dates are to be expected shortly and throughout the year.

Tracklisting:

"Throes Of The Devourer"

"Neo - Genesis"

"Methane Epistaxis"

"Massacre Reaction"

"Trapped In A World Of Formlessness"

"Martial Asphyxiation"

"Purity Through Oblivion"

"Liar Betrayed"

For further details, visit the official Cave Bastard Facebook page.

(Band photo by Chase Ferguson)