CBD And Other Natural Ways To Promote Health & Wellness

Despite the legalization controversy over marijuana, it’s been proven to aid in inflammation, anxiety, pain, and nausea. Because of its positive health benefits, many people throughout the U.S are willing to risk legal consequences for the relief it provides.

Arguments for pro-marijuana use include the fact that it’s created from dried leaves of the hemp plant, making it a natural substance. The “high” from marijuana, however, creates concern for some people. As more studies are being done to prove that marijuana can be the natural healer of the future, there has been a huge push towards decriminalization and the legalization of medical marijuana, successfully put to action in 12 states.

Can CBD oil benefit health?

Marijuana contains two active chemicals with medicinal benefits. THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), and CBD (cannabidiol) both contain soothing and pain-relieving properties on par with other well-studied herbs like turmeric supplements. But, CBD impacts the brain without the “high” reaction known to be paired with marijuana.

CBD also lacks some of the negative symptoms that develop with THC consumption, including paranoia, anxiety, dry eyes, and dry mouth. Rather than taking cannabis oil, which contains both THC and CBD, or smoking marijuana, CBD oil can be consumed on its own. Taking solely CBD oil excludes the psychoactive substance to cause the high, and is also legal in all 50 states.

CBD has recently become a highly sought after natural substance for persistent use. The chemical interacts with the body through the endocannabinoid system, which regulates balance within the body. CBD consumption can have a positive effect on functions like sleep, appetite, hormone regulation, pain, and mood.

Because cannabinoids have not been popular in consumption, most people are unaware of the change in bodily functions after consuming the substance to boost your endocannabinoid system. CBD oil from the hemp plant, paired with wellness activities like meditating, active hobbies, and mental health practices, can change your lifestyle and overall well being, significantly.

Other ways to benefit health

Besides taking natural substances, there are other things you can do throughout your day to maintain a healthy life. CBD oil is mainly consumed for its soothing properties but can be a used to assist the body and mind when performing other natural practices such as…

Meditating

Meditating is one of the most common calming routines along with yoga and other forms of exercise. The purpose of meditating is to relax the mind and relive the body of physical tensions. By practicing a comforting breathing pattern and allowing your mind to rid itself of worries and negativity, you drive yourself into a level of purer peacefulness.

Many people get frustrated when attempting to pick up the art of meditation because of how hard it is to free your mind of thoughts. Because meditation requires you to remove yourself from the surrounding environment, CBD oil consumption can help with the anxiety of letting go. CBD is ideal for this type of wellness activity because the THC found in other substances can cloud the mind and cause paranoia.

Yoga

Yoga is another releasing activity used to engage the body and mind in the form of physical exercise. Yoga incorporates meditation along with the breathing practices talked about earlier, but also requires balance. The endocannabinoid system balances the inner functions, and therefore impacting the system with CBD oil is a positive experience for both the physical body and mental health.

Eating

It’s no secret that proper nutrition has a huge impact on health and wellness. CBD oil can indirectly help you watch your calories by easing stress and anxiety and preventing potential binge eating. In other words, it’s a natural way to help control your appetite!

Sleeping

Lack of sleep, although common, harms health as well. CBD oil’s effects can help relax the body and mind, making it much easier to fall into a deep sleep. Do your best to get to bed on time and get 7 hours of sleep or more per night. Like your diet, it’s essential to stick to a regular sleep schedule so your body has an easier time turning itself off at night for recuperative rest.

Physical activity

If you prefer a more exhausting form of exercise, CBD oil is still a productive supplement for your regimen. Feeling healthy has to do with muscle strength, cardio endurance, and nutrition. According to “Hemp For Fitness,” Hemp CBD can help with your fitness regimen in six different ways. It can improve your natural appetite control, give you an energy boost without the jitters that come from energy drinks filled with caffeine, enhance your focus and motivation towards your workout, refresh your workout design, increase your pain tolerance, and doesn’t give you the “high” that other substances will.

CBD oil does not encourage the same “munchies” behavior as THC does. It balances your metabolism to help you eat only when you’re truly hungry. Because CBD is known for boosting energy, it’s best to consume it during the day.

Whereas coffee causes jitters and a hyper-awareness state, CBD keeps a steady form of physical and mental energy for 8 hours. Having a consistent boost throughout the day will allow you to get a full and quality sleep at night. The natural pain reliever will give you an edge during your workout with pain tolerance as well. You can push your endurance levels slightly being in the relaxed state.



Final thoughts on CBD Oil for Health

CBD supplementation can come in different forms, including oil and paste. Lately, it’s been a popularly sought-after natural supplement because of its healing and soothing properties along with its legal stance within the 50 states. The common misconceptions about marijuana shouldn’t be compartmentalized with CBD, a perfectly healthy and beneficial chemical. Those who take the substance on a normal basis see tons of health and wellness benefits, especially when paired with other natural health-promoting activities.