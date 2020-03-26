CELLAR DARLING Announce "Lockdown" Campaign, Starting On April 5

Like many artists, Cellar Darling have been hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic and the associated lockdown measures and show cancellations. Rather than giving in or just asking for money without offering something in return, they've announced a campaign where they will provide exclusive content to fans straight from their own homes and rehearsal space, culminating in a live-streamed performance at Lucerne's Soundfarm Studio.

The campaign will begin on April 5 with a live Q&A session at cellardarling.com/lockdown-content.

The live stream will take place on May 3 May at 20:00 CEST | 19:00 BST | 14:00 EDT | 11:00 PDT | 15:00 BRT | 21:00 MSK | 03:00 JST | 02:00 SGT. Fans will be able to watch at cellardarling.com/live-at-soundfarm.

Throughout the campaign, fans can contribute by donating directly to the band. The stream itself is 'pay-what-you-want' and will also be available for free for those who can't afford to contribute.

The band comment: "There's no beating around the bush: we need your help. The recent cancellation of our European tour follows that of our shows in February and March. This means that we, like many artists and self-employed entertainment professionals, face massive expenses and a total loss of income of at least three months.

"But it's not just artists who suffer, but all of you, too. Everyone's life is being impacted, and we think it's time for some positive distraction on the interwebs. That's why we are going to set up our gear at Anna's studio and play for you in your living rooms on 3 May 2020!

"We've also come up with some ideas to shorten the wait, creativity being our main area of expertise. We will launch a "lockdown content" page on the 5 April featuring solo performances, playthroughs, interviews, and more —we might even be taking some requests...

"We will start this off by doing a live Q&A session at cellardarling.com/lockdown-content on 5 April at 20:00 CEST.

"Let’s make the best of a bad situation by doing something positive together: rocking out, while staying at home!"

(Photo - Urs Gantner)