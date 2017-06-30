CELLAR DARLING Featuring Former ELUVEITIE Members Release “The Hermit” Lyric Video

June 30, 2017, 38 minutes ago

Cellar Darling, the new band formed by ex-Eluveitie members Anna Murphy, Merlin Sutter and Ivo Henzi, have released a lyric video for “The Hermit”, featured on their new album, This Is The Sound, out now via Nuclear Blast. Watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Avalanche”
“Black Moon”
“Challenge”
“Hullaballoo”
“Six Days”
“The Hermit”
“Water”
“Fire, Wind & Earth”
“Rebels”
“Under The Oak Tree…”
“…High Above These Crowns”
“Starcrusher”
“Hedonia”
“Redemption”

“The Hermit” lyric video:

“Avalanche” video:

“Black Moon” video:

“Challenge”:

“Fire, Wind & Earth”:

Cellar Darling have announced three festival shows for Europe this summer. Their schedule is currently as follows:

July
14 - Bôle, Switzerland - ParaBôle Festival

August
17 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze
25 - Gränichen, Switzerland - Open Air Gränichen

