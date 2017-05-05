CELLAR DARLING Featuring Former ELUVEITIE Members Reveal Debut Album Artwork, Tracklisting

After announcing the title of their debut album last week, Cellar Darling, the new band formed by ex-Eluveitie members Anna Murphy, Merlin Sutter and Ivo Henzi, now unveil the artwork for This Is The Sound.

The mesmerizing cover artwork, created by Christopher Ruef (graphic design) and Manuel Vargas Lépiz (photography) drags you right into Cellar Darling's mystical world of apocalyptic tales, heavy riffs and a captivating voice, ready to break the chains of your imagination. The band also revealed the full track list of their upcoming album - an astounding 14 original songs amounting to a full hour of music.

The band states: "The figure of the cover lures you into our world of stories and eclectic music. It’s a preview of the remaining artwork, where each song has it’s own own visual representation and symbol."

This Is The Sound will see the light of day on June 30th via Nuclear Blast.

Tracklisting:

“Avalanche”

“Black Moon”

“Challenge”

“Hullaballoo”

“Six Days”

“The Hermit”

“Water”

“Fire, Wind & Earth”

“Rebels”

“Under The Oak Tree…”

“…High Above These Crowns”

“Starcrusher”

“Hedonia”

“Redemption”

More details about their first studio tale will follow shortly and in the meantime you can watch a trailer from the recordings in the New Sound Studio of Pfäffikon:

The band filmed an entire little studio documentary that will soon be revealed bit by bit on Cellar Darling's Facebook page and YouTube channel, so stay tuned.

After their split with Eluveitie, Anna Murphy, Ivo Henzi and Merlin Sutter quickly realized their musical journey was far from over. What quickly developed was a unique and fresh combination of grand and heavy riffs, powerful drumming and a unique voice along with the signature folky, earthy tones of the hurdy gurdy. This, combined with classical elements as well as inherited folk influences, led to the creation of something entirely new, setting Cellar Darling on the path of musical innovation.

Cellar Darling released their first single, “Challenge”, and a bonus song called “Fire, Wind & Earth” in September 2016. Listen below: