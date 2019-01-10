CELLAR DARLING Teaser New Album Tracklisting With Mesmerizing Artwork
January 10, 2019, an hour ago
After the surprise release of "Insomnia" at the end of November, Swiss rockers Cellar Darling have started revealing more details about their upcoming second album. One mesmerizing artwork is being released every day on social media, each accompanied by what appears to be a song title.
Here’s what we’ve got so far:
1. Pain
2. Death
3. Love
4. The Spell
5. Burn
6. Hang
After the release of the proggy and cool "Insomnia", the band, true to their characters, have kept the secrecy regarding any other details of the new album including the album title or the release date. Looks like we might finally be solving some mysteries in the coming days. Watch this space.
Watch "Insomnia" below:
Grab the first chance to see the song performed live on the March/April 2019 European tour, with more dates being confirmed as we speak. Tickets are available here.
Tour dates:
March
21 - Sheffield, UK - Studio
22 - Pwllheli, UK - Hammerfest
23 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe
24 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds
26 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront Studio
27 - Hull, UK - The Welly 2
28 - Glasgow, UK - Audio
29 - Dublin, Ireland - On The Rox
30 - Manchester, UK - Academy 3
31 - London, UK - The Jazz Café Camden
April
2 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling
7 - Retorbido (PV), Italy - Dagda Live Club
9 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Live
June
13-15 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival
Lineup:
Anna Murphy - vocals, hurdy-gurdy, multi-instrumentalist
Merlin Sutter - drums
Ivo Henzi - guitars, bass