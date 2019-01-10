CELLAR DARLING Teaser New Album Tracklisting With Mesmerizing Artwork

After the surprise release of "Insomnia" at the end of November, Swiss rockers Cellar Darling have started revealing more details about their upcoming second album. One mesmerizing artwork is being released every day on social media, each accompanied by what appears to be a song title.

Here’s what we’ve got so far:

1. Pain

2. Death

3. Love

4. The Spell

5. Burn

6. Hang

After the release of the proggy and cool "Insomnia", the band, true to their characters, have kept the secrecy regarding any other details of the new album including the album title or the release date. Looks like we might finally be solving some mysteries in the coming days. Watch this space.

Watch "Insomnia" below:

Grab the first chance to see the song performed live on the March/April 2019 European tour, with more dates being confirmed as we speak. Tickets are available here.

Tour dates:

March

21 - Sheffield, UK - Studio

22 - Pwllheli, UK - Hammerfest

23 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe

24 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds

26 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront Studio

27 - Hull, UK - The Welly 2

28 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

29 - Dublin, Ireland - On The Rox

30 - Manchester, UK - Academy 3

31 - London, UK - The Jazz Café Camden

April

2 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling

7 - Retorbido (PV), Italy - Dagda Live Club

9 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Live

June

13-15 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

Lineup:

Anna Murphy - vocals, hurdy-gurdy, multi-instrumentalist

Merlin Sutter - drums

Ivo Henzi - guitars, bass