CHAD SMITH’s Super Mega Funktastic Jam Rock All Stars Featuring GUNS N' ROSES, PEARL JAM, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Members To Perform At Will Ferrell’s Best Night Of Your Life Benefit

Comedic legend Will Ferrell and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Chad Smith have put aside their doppelganger-fueled rivalry yet again to announce “Will Ferrell’s Best Night of Your Life,” a one night charity event taking place October 6th at the world famous Greek Theater in Los Angeles. The event, produced by Funny or Die, will benefit Cancer for College and feature appearances from Jerry Seinfeld, Samantha Bee, James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O’Brien, Jim Jefferies, Michelle Wolf, Zooey Deschanel, Kumail Nanjiani, Jerrod Carmichael and Brody Stevens among others.

Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers has assembled an MVP musical line up that Ferrell has dubbed Chad Smith’s Super Mega Funktastic Jam Rock All Stars, featuring Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, Stefan Lessard of Dave Matthews Band, Josh Klinghoffer of Red Hot Chili Peppers with Brad Paisley and Chris Martin of Coldplay.

Event information can be found here.