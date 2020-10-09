CHARLIE BENANTE, JENNIFER CELLA, ALEX SKOLNICK, And Others Cover FLEETWOOD MAC Classic "Rhiannon"; Video
October 9, 2020, 13 minutes ago
Anthrax drummer, Charlie Benante, has released the new video below, featuring a cover of the Fleetwood Mac smash hit, "Rhiannon". He's joined by guitarist Alex Skolnick, keyboardist Randy McStine, bassist Mark Menghi, and vocalist Jennifer Cella.
Says Charlie: "I’ve been a fan of Fleetwood Mac for many years, there is something about that Rumors lineup that just excites me. When Mark Menghi asked me about doing this song I immediately was down. It’s personal to him and I understood why. I think it came out really good."