CHARLIE BENANTE, JOHN 5, P.J. FARLEY, JOE McGINNESS Perform KISS Classic "All The Way"; Video

Anthrax drummer, Charlie Benante, has released the new video below, featuring a performance of KISS' Hotter Than Hell album track, "All The Way".

Says Benante: "KISS Alive was missing one song and that song was 'All The Way'. I always thought this song had such a great chorus, makes you wanna rock from side to side (in that KISS way). I would love to have heard it with that “Alive” sound. We tried to make this as close to the original as we could. Thanks again to Joe McGinness, P.J. Farley and John 5 for doing a KILLER job on this. Special thanks to TOM K78 we used @gibsonguitar and a bunch of other stuff because we wanted the best."