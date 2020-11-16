CHARLIE BENANTE, JORDAN RUDESS, ALEX SKOLNICK, And RA DIAZ Cover U.K.'s "Presto Vivace"; Video

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has released the new video below, featuring a cover of U.K.'s "Presto Vivace".

Says Charlie: "U.K. were a late seventies British progressive rock supergroup. It featured singer/bassist John Wetton, Eddie Jobson, Allan Holdsworth and drummer Bill Bruford, who was later replaced by drummer Terry Bozzio. I can't tell you what their first two records and their live album Night After Night meant to me. The version of 'Presto Vivace' from the live album has always been a favorite of mine, probably because of Terry Bozzio’s drumming. I asked Alex (Skolnick) and Ra (Diaz) to rock this one out and they NAILED it. We needed someone to play this crazy keyboard part… hmmmmmm... WHO? Alex suggested Jordan Rudess, how AWESOME! Jordan was into it and he also NAILED it. I hope you dig this short but fiery blast of notes and hits; just an awesome display of musicians having fun!"