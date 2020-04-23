CHARLIE BENANTE, RA "CHILE" DIAZ Salute BEASTIE BOYS With "Jimmy James" Performance; Video

Anthrax drummer, Charlie Benante, has released the new video below, along with this message: "Celebrating that this Friday @beastieboysstory documentary is coming out @ra_diaz and I decided to start the party a bit earlier for you all. Here’s a lil jam on one of their many all time classics! Much love, admiration and massive respect for these fellow #newyorkers... WE SALUTE YOU!" 🤘🏼

Benante previously released the footage below, in which he, Scott Ian, and Dan Lilker perform of the Stormtroopers Of Death (S.O.D.) tracks, "Chromatic Death" and "March Of The S.O.D.", from their 1985 debut album, Speak English Or Die.