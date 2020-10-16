CHARLIE BONNET III AND THE FOLKIN' GASHOLES Featuring EVERY MOTHER'S NIGHTMARE Drummer JIM PHIPPS Streaming New Single "Hillbilly Rock Star (2020 Rock Mix)"

Every Mother's Nightmare drummer Jim Phipps has joined Charlie Bonnet III And The Folkin' Gasholes, the popular touring act led by southern rock mainstay, Charlie Bonnet III. They recently completed a five song studio project, the first studio record Phipps has worked on since 2012's Bush Hawg EP for RCA Records. The first song from the session, "Hillbilly Rock Star (2020 Rock Mix)", will be released to digital sites on November 7th.

"I grew up a huge Every Mother's Nightmare fan, and to us as teenagers they were rock stars," Charlie stated on social media. "They had a major label deal, were on MTV, and were in all the magazines. So for us to be recording with Jim on drums is a definite career highlight for me. He's a great addition to our band, and we are excited to get this music out to the world."

Phipps began his national recording career as the drummer for Memphis based hard rockers Every Mother's Nightmare, who released two albums for Arista Records, 1990's self titled Every Mother's Nightmare, and the 1993 follow up, Wake Up Screaming. The music videos "Love Can Make You Blind", "Walls Come Down", and "House Of Pain" received steady play on MTV's Headbangers Ball.

Bonnet began his career in the early 1990's with the Nashville based metal band, Disarray, releasing five albums. He then worked as a singer / songwriter, releasing several acoustic albums, before joining Warner Brothers act Big Smo as guitarist. In 2017 he released the critically acclaimed solo record, Sinner With A Song, co-produced by L.A. Guns founder, Tracii Guns. He has collaborated on recording projects with members of KISS, L.A. Guns, The Alice Cooper Band, Megadeth, Testament, Exodus, GWAR, and more.

The Folkin' Gasholes have toured America, opening shows for Junkyard, L.A. Guns, Enuff Z'Nuff, Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses, Love/Hate, and more. They have played major rock festivals and venues, including Rocklahoma, the Sturgis Bike Rally in South Dakota, and the world famous Whisky A-Go-Go in Hollywood.

The Folkin' Gasholes are:

Charlie Bonnet III - guitars / vocals

Ceth Carter - bass / backing vocals

Jim Phipps - drums

