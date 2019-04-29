CHARLIE SHEEN Sends ALEX GROSSI A Message About HOOKERS & BLOW - "I'm Told That You Look To Me As A Big Inspiration," Says Notorious Actor; Video

Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi has shared the video below, in which actor Charlie Sheen reaches out to wish him luck with his band, Hookers & Blow.

Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by long time Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Alex Grossi, recently announced a global merchandise and recording deal with the world’s fastest growing independent record label Golden Robot Records for a 2019 release.

Mark Alexander-Erber, Golden Robot Entertainment Group Founder and President comments: "Having worked with Dizzy already on his debut solo album and also working with Alex with his new project, I felt the synergy immediately with H&B, its all about great rock n roll and killer night out, it almost harks back to the energy and times on the sunset strip in the mid 80s. It's that cool, so how could we not be involved! The best part for me was how much Alex and Dizzy dig this band and how much energy and passion they put into it, I am very excited for their debut album full of classics, this one is going to be a lot fun and real pleasure to be involved with."

In addition to Reed and Grossi, Hookers & Blow's line up now includes Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig), Robbie Crane (Black Star Riders) and Nadja Reed.

Over the course of the past 15 years Hookers & Blow's members have included Todd Kerns (Slash), Chip Z'nuff (Enuff Z' Nuff), Mike Dupke (WASP), Scott Griffin (LA Guns) and Don Jamieson of VH1’s That Metal Show among others.