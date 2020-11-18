CHASTAIN Feat. LEATHER LEONE - Rare Live Video For "When The Battle's Over" Unearthed

Leviathan Records, the label run by guitarist David Chastain, has posted more live footage from the archives.

A message states: "Chastain featuring Leather (Leone) on vocals met up in Cincinnati, Ohio shortly after the release of their debut album, Mystery Of Illusion, for a concert at Bogart's. The band also consisted of David T. Chastain (Guitar), Russell Jinkens (Guitar), Mike Skimmerhorn (Bass) and Les Sharp (Drums) aka CJSS. While this was a fan video transferred from a beta tape we still consider it a rare find despite the lower quality video equipment of the time. Definitely metal history."

Watch "I've Seen Tomorrow", "The Black Knight", "Endlessly", "I Fear No Evil", and "Mystery Of Illusion" from the same show below: