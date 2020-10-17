CHASTAIN HARRIS Featuring DAVID CHASTAIN And MICHAEL HARRIS - Rare Early '90s Live Video Of "Octavian" Posted

Leviathan Records has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Live shred guitar from David T. Chastain and Michael Harris. Their band toured across the United States in 91/92 and recorded numerous shows for a couple of live recordings. This track, a David T. Chastain song, and features Michael's impressive chops! Also in this band is David Harbour who plays an amazing solo afterwards. This video was shot by Neal Turpin."

Check out "Octavian" below, as well as previously posted footage of "In Your Face".