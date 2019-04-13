CHASTAIN Release 1319 Compilation Featuring Altenate Song Versions From LEATHER LEONE Comeback Albums

The second coming of Chastain with Leather Leone on vocals began in 2013. Over the next 5 years the band released 5 albums:



2013 - Surrender To No One

2014 - Surrender To No One: Uncut

2015 - We Bleed Metal

2016 - Chastainium

2017 - We Bleed Metal 17

New album 1319 takes tracks from each of those 5 albums and presents them with different arrangements. Guitarist and producer David T. Chastain explains:

"1319 is the album we would have released if we only could have released one album during the Leather Second Generation era. The tracks now are little more listener friendly and more accessible for the first time metal fan who may have never experienced the music before. For long time Chastain fans, I believe they will dig the new arrangements."

Deciding on which tracks to include in this release was no easy task as the band didn't think there was a weak track on any of the five releases. David adds, "We chose the tracks that I thought I could make the biggest arrangement changes from the originals. When listening to the five albums on their own certain tracks I could just hear a new arrangement that I thought would work. Tracks I could make stronger. Of course I could probably do that with any release in the world. The perfect album has yet to be released. Something can always be better."

Also included on 1319 is the never before released track "The First Attack". That track was originally recorded during the Surrender To No One sessions but to due to time constraints was not included on the original release.

David adds: "Having Stian Kristoffersen in the band really helped bring the music to another level with his more modern influences. He is a monster drummer. Leather has never sounded better and bassist Mike Skimmerhorn can always be counted on to hold up the bottom end."

The tracklist of these new alternate versions is as follows:

"Surrender To No One"

"Evil Awaits Us"

"Deep Down in the Darkness"

"Bleed Through Me"

"Rise Up"

"Fear My Wrath"

"I Am Sin"

"The First Attack" (instrumental)

"All Hail The King"

"Against All The Gods"

"Secrets"

"We Bleed Metal"

"I Live For Today"

"Search Time"