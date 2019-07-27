CHASTAIN Release KATE FRENCH Compilation Album Featuring Bonus Tracks

Former Chastain vocalist Kate French has checked in with the following:

"So proud to call David T. Chastain my friend! He has always believed in me! Thank you, David! Today he is releasing an album with a collection of some of the music we've released over the years. Check out The Reign Of Kate at Leviathanrecords.com.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Human Sacrifice"

"Seven"

"Blackening"

"Tongue"

"In Dementia"

"Desperately"

"In An Outrage"

"Lucky To Be Alive "

"Tortured Love"

"Bullet From A Gun"

"Hamunaptra"

"Love And Hate"

"Destructive Ground"

"The Vampire"

"Angel Falls"

"I Know the Darkness" (Demo)

"Sick Society" (Demo)

"Bleeding Heart" (Bonus Track)

The Reign of Kate is an over 95 minute collection of tracks from the three Chastain albums: Sick Society (1995), In Dementia (1997) and In An Outrage (2004). All remastered in 2019. This release also includes three bonus tracks, two of which are demos and the third a bonus track previously only available in South Korea.

All three releases featured vocalist Kate French and guitarist David T. Chastain but the releases had different bassists and drummers. On Sick Society, Dennis Lesh (Trouble, Stygian) was the drummer. On In Dementia, bassist Kevin Kekes (Damien, Crashdollz) was added. On In An Outrage, drummer Larry Howe (Vicious Rumors) and bassist Dave Starr (Vicious Rumors, WildeStarr) joined the band.

David comments: "Fortunately, I have always been able to get top notch musicians to play on the Chastain albums. Each musician brings their own unique talents which helps make each record sound a little different but still Chastain. Kate's three albums showcased a great diversity in her vocals. Powerful on most but really emotional on standout tracks such as 'Desperately'. The album In Dementia is a Master's Class in metal vocals. Fortunately, on that album we had an unlimited budget so Kate spent a ton of time on the vocals and it shows. You really need to listen with headphones to hear all of the different vocal parts she has embedded in those tracks."