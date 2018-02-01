CHASTAIN Releases The Voice Of The Cult: 30 Years Heavy

This release is a remastered, reissue of the classic Chastain album The Voice Of The Cult on its 30th year anniversary. This album features the studio lineup of David T. Chastain on guitar, Leather Leone on vocals, Mike Skimmerhorn on bass and Ken Mary on drums.

The Voice Of The Cult was originally released in 1988 and David states, "I have always felt that this album was the most commercial sounding of all the Chastain albums. Originally some of the songs were written with CJSS in mind but at around that time I decided to concentrate just on Chastain and my solo stuff so some of those tracks were reworked to fit on Voice."

Leather adds: "I knew when we were recording this record that it was special. I embrace the term "The Voice of the Cult" and that has stuck with me. We as a band had hit our stride at the release of this record. That feeling of accomplishment as a vocalist has never changed after this record."

David relates this little known info: "During that time many thought of Heavy Metal as Devil's music. We actually had a very hard time finding a plant in the US that would print up the Cd because of the name! They assumed we were talking about a Satanic cult when in reality we were talking about the Metal cult! Religious idiots!!"

David continues, "It is strange in a good way to see fans still singing along with the lyrics to some of these songs in concert. It seems the term "The Voice of the Cult" has resonated as a rallying call for many in metal. I decided I wanted to bring up the audio to today's standards so I remastered it personally. I think the album has withstood the test of time and holds up quite well to traditional metal standards. We have new young fans contacting me who say they just found out about these early albums and Chastain after all this time. To them we are a new band!"

After over thirty years Chastain is still going strong with new albums such as 2017's We Bleed Metal 17 to go along with a very prolific catalog. Those early albums certainly fall into the category of "metal classics" to those in the know of metal history and certainly any diehard Chastain fan.

